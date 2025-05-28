Steelers OTAs: Mason Rudolph, Roman Wilson Look Good
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a few answers as they begin Organized Team Activities. The team has their roster in place, outside of one position. And if nothing goes right at another, they'll fill two holes before the season.
All eyes were on Mason Rudolph when the Steelers took the field for the first time in 2025. Right now, Rudolph is the team's QB1, and is holding the weight of the team until Aaron Rodgers shows up. If Aaron Rodgers shows up.
It's a strange situation for the quarterbacks. In shorts and helmets, it's hard to judge if players looked good or not. It is easy to tell that Rudolph was handling the pressure of a bizarre situation as well as he could be. He looks like a leader, it's making it weird that his time may be limited, and isn't playing like his life depends on it.
Instead, he just looks like the starting quarterback. That speaks volumes.
Roman Wilson was the other name that stole the show. The second-year wide receiver showed up a little bigger than last season and has extra pep in his step. His speed and quickness appear to be back and for the first time since his ankle injury, there's promise when he's on the field.
It certainly opened the door to see what the Steelers have at wide receiver. If Wilson and Calvin Austin can prove to be feasable WR2s next to DK Metcalf, the team may be comfortable with their group. A lot of that depends on Wilson.
With a first look at most of the roster, there are plenty of players to dive into. The Steelers are an exciting team outside of their two missing pieces, and the expectations should be held high because of it. Of course, how Rudolph, Rodgers and maybe Wilson perform will determine a lot of things this season.
