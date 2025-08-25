Steelers Perfect WR Option Becomes Available
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just got the opportunity they needed. After a summer of searching for another wide receiver, calling teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, and even bringing Gabe Davis for a visit - twice - they thought all options were off the table. But now, just before final roster cuts, the team has a new name they can inquire about.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Las Vegas Raiders received a trade request from veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers, 28, is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL and is set to make less than $11 million with his current contract in 2025. Now, he's looking for a new home, and Pittsburgh feels like the perfect match.
Meyers started his career in New England before joining the Raiders in 2023. Since then, he's caught 158 passes for 1,834 yards and 12 touchdowns. While he may not be the superstar some hoped the Steelers landed in Terry McLaurin, he may fit what Pittsburgh is looking for much more, and could find himself as the ideal candidate for general manager Omar Khan.
The Steelers have not been shy in their attempt to land another wideout. They like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, but want another option alongside DK Metcalf. Meyers would be the perfect WR2 for Pittsburgh's offense, being able to work inside and outside, while also being a physical wide receiver with reliable hands.
It appeared the Steelers were likely out of options once they didn't sign Davis during his second visit. Then, with McLaurin signing a contract extension, all hope for an addition to the room seemed to fade. Now, just hours after McLaurin's deal, Meyers becomes available, and Pittsburgh's aggressive offseason leaves room to believe they'll make a phone call.
The Steelers haven't held back all offseason, which makes you think they're ready for another splash. Meyers comes with an easy contract to take on this season and will be 29-years-old during the year, meaning he's still young enough to feel comfortable handing him an extension.
Pittsburgh has done that more than once in the last months. Now, with the opportunity in front of them, it seems as if maybe their best option yet has presented it.
