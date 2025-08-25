Insider Shuts Down Steelers Nonsense QB Drama
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers watched Skylar Thompson shine during their three preseason games, opening the door for plenty of questions about their quarterback room this season. And with final roster cuts approaching fast, fans are wondering what's going to happen with Thompson, Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard.
One possibility that some have raised as an idea is Thompson surpassing Rudolph as the team's No. 2 after his preseason performance. Rudolph threw two interceptions during the preseason, while Thompson nearly went perfect, completing 11 of 13 passes in his final game.
But Steelers insider Mark Kaboly doesn't see that happening. Instead, he sees Thompson being cut, and Howard backing up Rudolph, who will backup Aaron Rodgers.
"Let’s just stop this nonsense about Skylar Thompson being the No. 2 quarterback because he’s played better than Rudolph. See above (the preseason doesn’t matter). I am not denying that Thompson hasn’t played well, but this is a quarterback who has started games in the NFL before, and now he is throwing the ball against third- and fourth-string defensive backs," Kaboly wrote on X.
There has been speculation about Howard as well, with some, including Steelers On SI, thinking he could start the season on Injured Reserve after missing all of the preseason with a fractured bone in his throwing hand. He may even spend the entire season there if the team feels he can develop without being on the practice field.
But if you ask Kaboly, the Steelers' quarterback room is set. Rodgers will start, Rudolph will operate as the No. 2 and Howard will return from injury and be the QB3 for Week 1.
That was the Steelers plan when they added Rudolph and Howard this spring, and it likely remains it. Which is probably good news for Howard, who will get to see plenty of reps at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex while learning from Rodgers and Rudolph.
Meanwhile, Thompson is likely a top priority for teams across the league that are looking for backups. After the preseason he had, and with NFL experience - including a playoff game - on his resume, he'd probably be claimed pretty early once waived. If he's waived.
