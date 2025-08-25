Steelers OL Coach Under Fire After Aaron Rodgers' Comments
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a young and developing offensive line that has seen it's struggles. But the group, and the team, believe they're headed in the right direction. So does their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. But after his comments about them, offensive line coach Pat Meyer is catching some heat.
Rodgers made it known this summer that he had to let the Steelers offensive line know they should have a little more fight for those around them. Those comments caught plenty of attention, including some from a former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex, who pointed the blame at o-line coach, Meyer.
"It’s good to see that A-Rod spoke up, and I’m glad it got addressed before the season started. You don’t want things like that bleeding into the season," Essex said. "But as an offensive lineman, that’s something that I hope they took to heart. Coach [Pat] Meyer, I hope, heard that loud and clear, because that’s an environment that should’ve been set forth already in that room."
This isn't the first time the Steelers offensive line has been called out in recent years, but it is one of the firsts for the current group. The starting five is made up of two first-round picks in Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, a second-round pick in Zach Frazier, a fourth-round pick in Mason McCormick and then a Super Bowl champion in Isaac Seumalo.
The team has invested well into their big men up front, but Rodgers making it known that they needed a little more grit didn't sit well.
"It’s inbred in offensive-line DNA. You’re supposed to pick up your quarterback," Essex said. "It’s just our nature as offensive linemen to be protective of the guys that are running and carrying and toting the ball."
Rodgers did make it known that the group has rebounded well and is starting to show that fire. However, Meyer has been under question for some time, and the latest criticism from someone who used to suit up for the black and gold will only add to the heat Meyer has caught in recent years.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!