Steelers Hunt for Terry McLaurin Officially Ends
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially missed out on their top wide receiver target this offseason as they watched Terry McLaurin sign a three-year, $96 million deal with the Washington Commanders, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
McLaurin has remained off the field during Commanders training camp after a long and exhausting contract negotiation process. The two sides seemed destined for a split at times, with teams, including the Steelers, calling to check on his status.
While Washington didn't want to move on from McLaurin, the Steelers reportedly looked to see what it would take, and how much McLaurin would want in a new deal. The two sides didn't see the move as a fit at the time, but with Pittsburgh still not adding to their wide receiver room, but clearly looking, the option remained on the table.
Now, they'll need to pivot. The Steelers have shown interest in a number of players this offseason as they try to add another starter next to DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III. Along with calling the Commanders about McLaurin, they've also called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, and have brought former Jacksonville Jaguar Gabe Davis in for two visits.
It's still unknown if they'll actually end up adding another name before Week 1, but they're clearly trying. McLaurin sat at the top of the list all summer, being viewed by everyone as the must-grab wide receiver option for the black and gold.
Pittsburgh likely could have signed McLaurin to his $32 million per year deal and been able to still add some salary cap space for the upcoming season. What they would've had to give up for the trade is unknown, but assumed to be pretty high. Earlier in his hold-out, the asking price for a trade was expected to be multiple first or second-round draft picks.
Expect the Steelers to continue looking for another option. They may not land another receiving threat, but they're going to try, and with McLaurin off the board, they'll focus on their second tier of options who are still available.
