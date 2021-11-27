Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Steelers Activate Anthony Miller From Practice Squad

    The Pittsburgh Steelers promote two players ahead of their game with the Bengals.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated wide receiver Anthony Miller and defensive lineman Daniel Archibong from the practice squad ahead of their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Miller has not been active for a game with the Steelers this season. He's a former second-round pick for the Chicago Bears who has played in 49 games in his NFL career, including 18 starts. 

    Archibong played last week while the Steelers dealt with injuries to their defensive line. He recorded two tackles and played 11% of the team's defensive snaps. 

    Miller and Archibong were placed on the Active/Inactive roster allowing them to revert back to the practice squad after the game without passing through

