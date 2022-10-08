Steelers Promote LB Ryan Anderson to Active Roster

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt's rehabilitation from a torn pectoral muscle is moving slower than expected and, with rumors swirling that he had suffered a setback, the Pittsburgh Steelers elevated linebacker Ryan Anderson from the practice squad ahead of this week's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Anderson has been on the Steelers' practice squad since Week 2. He was added immediately after Watt suffered his injury in the season opener vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anderson was originally a second-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders in 2017 and spent the following four seasons with them. Anderson signed with the New York Giants in free agency following the 2020 season and was released in the middle of the the 2021 campaign. He has played in 52 career games, started four and recorded 78 tackles, six sacks, seven tackles for loss and five forced fumbles over that span.

Anderson will have to provide depth, which will be key if Watt misses more games than expected, which now seems likely given his setback.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Suffers Setback in Rehab Process

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter