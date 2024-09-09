Steelers Punter Suffers Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost punter Cameron Johnston for the season after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Johnston went down in the second half after being hit during a punt by Falcons defenders. The hit was first believed to be a blow to his lower leg, and head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that it was "serious." Now, the team knows they will be without their starting punter for the remainder of the season.
Johnston signed a three-year deal with the Steelers in the offseason and had everyone fired up about a punter during his preseason performances. That excitement will return next season, but the Steelers will now be looking for a replacement in 2024.
Pressley Harvin III could be the easy answer for Pittsburgh after spending the last three seasons with the team. The former seventh-round pick was released this offseason before the Steelers signed Johnston, but remains a free agent and could make his way back to the Steel City to help cover the loss.
Other options for the Steelers include Corless Waitman, who has spent time with the Steelers in years past. Pittsburgh will likely make a signing within the coming days, trying to have a new body on the roster before they travel to Denver for their Week 2 matchup against the Broncos.
