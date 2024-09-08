Steelers CB Leaves Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense suffered their first scary injury of the season after second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. left after the first play of the third quarter with an apparent shoulder injury.
Porter was taken to the sideline after the first play of the third quarter, holding his shoulder. He was looked at by the medical staff and looked to be in pain while being treated. He was then taken to the blue medical tent for further evaluation by the trainers.
Porter is the Steelers' No. 1 cornerback and is viewed as the stop gap for opponent's top wide receiver. Last season as a rookie, Porter followed opposing team's No. 1 wide receiver in each week, and would likely do the same this season. Even with Donte Jackson on the roster, Porter was viewed as the team's top player at the position, and the man to shut down players like Drake London in Week 1.
Without Porter, the Steelers will turn to second-year cornerback Cory Trice Jr. to replace him. Darius Rush, another second-year player, is also available off the bench. Neither played much last season, with Rush being acquired mid-season and Trice missing the entire year with an ACL injury.
This is a developing story. Steelers OnSI will continue to provide updates on Porter's injury as more information becomes available.
