Mike Tomlin Speaks for First Time Since Leaving Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 19 years without a losing season, going to two Super Bowls, winning one, and making a historic run under one head coach - Mike Tomlin. But that all ended after the 2025 campaign, with Tomlin announcing he was stepping down as the team's head coach.

Since then, the Steelers have hired Mike McCarthy as their next head coach, replaced nearly the entire coaching staff and in just a few months time, have moved on from Tomlin and his 19-year run.

After his departure, Tomlin disappeared. He was caught on camera attending Georgia gymnastic events and at HBCU basketball. And for the first time since, he has spoken publicly.

Tomlin was honored at the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala, hosted at Acrisure Stadium. At the event, Tomlin and his wife, Kiya, were presented the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award, given to a leaders who have produced successful organizational initiatives in response to a significant contemporary problem.

After receiving the award, Tomlin shared his thoughts on Art Rooney II, the Steelers and the Pittsburgh community for the first time since stepping down.

"It’s often said that we’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time. Like you have to choose. I think our experience here in Pittsburgh, with exemplifies that. We’ve been here for a long and really good time," Tomlin said. "It's been an honor to serve the greatest orginization in sports. It's been a honor to be a member of this great community. To call it home. For our kids to call it home.

Former #Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, speaking publicly for the first time since resigning, while accepting the Patricia Rooney Community Impact Award:



“It’s often said that we’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time. Like you have to choose. I think our… pic.twitter.com/FRS1nfyBEu — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) March 13, 2026

Before the event, Rooney shared his thoughts about welcoming Tomlin back to the community.

"Yeah, it’s great," Rooney said. "You know, it’s a good opportunity just for us to say thank you. They came here as young people, raised their family, and really integrated into this community. (They) didn’t really look for recognition in terms of all the different things they did over the years in the community. So, it’s nice to recognize them tonight."

Tomlin's run in Pittsburgh should give him an chance to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. Helping the black and gold win their sixth Super Bowl and keeping the team in playoff contention 19-straight seasons, it's hard to ignore the impression Tomlin made on the NFL.

As for what's next, no one really knows. The belief is that Tomlin is leaving the game for the time being, focusing on his family. That may eventually lead back to the National Football League in some way, but not in the forseeable future.

In the meantime, the Steelers will move on to a new chapter, but will continue to remember the excellence Tomlin carried during his tenure.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers