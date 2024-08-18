Steelers Rookie Being Evaluated for Concussion
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense suffered a massive blow during their second preseason game as rookie inside linebacker Payton Wilson went down and left with a possible concussion.
Wilson went in for a tackle during a run up the middle. After the play, he rolled over and stayed down on the field, clearly in pain. Trainers immediately came out to evaluate him before helping him up and escorting him to the sideline, where he entered the blue medical tent. He was able to walk off under his own power.
After being evaluated in the medical tent, Wilson was taken to the tunnel and headed toward the locker room for further testing. He walked to the tunnel instead of being carted off. The team then announced he was being evaluated for a concussion.
Wilson has been the start of the show for the Steelers this summer and came out of the gates firing in the preseason. After being named one of the best players of the team's exhibition debut, he was believed to be a key piece for what Pittsburgh's inside linebacker group would do this seaosn.
Without Wilson, the Steelers are thin at inside linebacker. Cole Holcomb remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list and it's unknown when, or if, he'll return this season. If he does not, Wilson is viewed as the third linebacker on the depth chart behind Elandon Roberts and Patrick Queen. Without him, Mark Robinson and Tyler Matakevich would be viewed as the next men up for the role.
Wilson is the second Steeler to leave the game with an injury after running back Jaylen Warren was taken to the locker room with a hamstring injury. He was ruled doubtful to return.
This is a developing story. Steelers OnSI will continue to monitor the situation, providing updates to Wilson's injury and a timetable for return as more information becomes available.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more