Steelers QB Praises Rookie Zach Frazier
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense took few positives away from Saturday's preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills, but the performance of their rookie center drew Russell Wilson's attention.
Wilson, who made his Steelers' debut in the contest, commended Zach Frazier's tranquility and high level of play in the first start of his career.
"He went against a really good front tonight; they do a good job," Wilson said. "And I thought he handled it well. I thought he was composed. He didn't blink."
Frazier took the place of Nate Herbig, who suffered a significant shoulder injury, and proved early why Pittsburgh selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. A two-time All-American and three-time All-Big 12 selection who made 46 starts for West Virginia, Frazier's experience at the position shone through.
Wilson was impressed by the way Frazier carried himself throughout the night, stating that he showed no signs of uneasiness and demonstrated that the moment wasn't too big for him.
"Anytime you're playing with a rookie center, you're playing with younger players, it's the eye contact in the huddle that you see," Wilson said. "Does a guy blink or not? Is he fearful? And he has none of that."
Pittsburgh's first-team offense failed to score during any of its drives for a second-consecutive week, and clearly there's a lot to iron out before the outcomes truly matter. If Frazier can step in and consistently produce, however, then the unit could turn things around rather quickly.
Wilson believes he's only going to continue to improve as well due to his drive and level of focus, both of which are beyond his years.
"He's tough," Wilson said. "I think that he's such a hard worker, and that's rare to find as a rookie, guys that have such professionalism and have an elite level of focus."
There is a significant learning curve for rookies at every position as they transition to the NFL, especially at center. However, Frazier's showing against Buffalo, coupled with his background and pedigree, should have Steelers fans feeling optimistic that he can take the reins and excel early in his career.
