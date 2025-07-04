Steelers Signing Everyone But T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make shocking moves, this time, signing the person negotiating with T.J. Watt to an extension. While Watt doesn't have one.
General manager Omar Khan remains with the Steelers through the 2028 season following a three-year contract extension. The move comes in the midst of Watt's negotiations with the team that aren't going well, according to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter. It also follows the trade for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, who both received pay bumps in their travels to Pittsburgh.
There's little debate on whether or not the Steelers "should" sign Watt. He's their best players, a Defensive Player of the Year finalist last season, and even despite a down year, finished with double-digit sacks and his eigth Pro Bowl selection.
Why are things not moving swiftly? Maybe it has something to do with two pretty big reports that have emerged recently. Apparently, the Steelers - or at least someone within the organization - said something to the star edge rusher during their last negotiations. And since thing, there's been a disconnect about where they stand.
It could also be the report on Mike Tomlin. The Steelers head coach is catching some heat as negotiations go south with Watt. According to CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala, there are "many, many, many" players who have some not so great things to say about their time with Tomlin. But none of them will come out and say anything.
"…There’s a huge disconnect, right? Because the national media is in love with Mike Tomlin,” Kinkhabwala said. "And the national media never brings up the playoff drought. And the national media never brings up all these wide receivers who can’t seem to behave one after another and another."
Are things much worse in Pittsburgh than first believed to be? Or is the lack of a contract extension for Watt creating some noise that maybe isn't as loud as it appears during the quietest time of the NFL year.
