Trade Interest Growing for Steelers’ T.J. Watt

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) battles with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) battles with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers officially ripped the NFL offseason wide open with their most recent trades. In a pair of moves, the team coughed up star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins. Incoming is All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and dangerous offensive weapon Jonnu Smith. The drastic roster moves have put the entire league on notice as Pittsburgh goes all-in on a Super Bowl in 2025.

Could the Steelers be gearing up for even more moves? According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL is inquiring about the availability of the team's top defender, T.J. Watt.

"In recent weeks, multiple teams have been discussing whether they can trade for Steelers’ standout T.J. Watt, who skipped the team’s most recent minicamp," Schefter wrote via his X account. "Pittsburgh hasn’t shown any willingness to deal Watt so far, but he’s unhappy with his contractual situation and sources believe outside team interest is likely to increase given today’s trade."

The contractual dispute between T.J. Watt and the Steelers is reaching dangerous territory. What started as a minor disagreement between a superstar and his organization is now reaching a new level. The latest rumblings around the team were that they were preparing to pay Watt a massive amount of money with his new deal, but were finalizing things like guaranteed money and yearly salary. With the Steelers now showing they are willing to blow things up and part with a core member of their team, does that open the door for them to trade the most important core member of their organization?

