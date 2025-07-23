Steelers Super Bowl Champion Named Team's Color Commentator
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through significant change in their media coverage in recent years.
Bill Hillgrove ended his tenure as the Steelers play-by-play commentator before last season, ending his 30 years with the team. Rob King would end up taking the position, and finished his first season as the commentator at the conclusion of last season. Craig Wolfley, who was the color commentator for the team, passed away in March following a battle with cancer.
Now, the Steelers have named a new color commentator for the future, going with a former player for the position. Max Starks will be the Steelers color commentator going forward.
Starks had been the Steelers Audio Network sideline analyst since 2021, and will now join King in the broadcast booth. Missi Matthews will be the sideline analyst for the coming season.
Starks took to social media to make a press release on his new job, and made sure to comment on those who came before him.
"I am honored to move from the sidelines into the booth for our game day broadcasts. Thanks to Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization and iHeartMedia for the opportunity," Starks said. "There is a long and proud history that I look forward to continuing. I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for the men who preceded me, and I hope to bring the same level of excitement and insight that Steelers fans have come to expect from game day broadcasts."
Starks was a ten year NFL veteran offensive tackle drafted by the Steelers out of Florida in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent nine of his ten seasons as a professional with the Steelers, playing with the team from 2004 to 2012. Starks is a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Steelers, and started 96 of the 125 games he played in the National Football League.
Following his football career, Starks moved into the media world, spending time with NFL Network before making the transition to the Steelers Audio Network ahead of the 2021 season.
