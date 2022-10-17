Steelers Underdog Corners 'Got Their Bone' Against Greatest QB Of All Time

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Week 6 at 9.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing Tom Brady without three members of their starting secondary.

At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson took the field with Arthur Maulet at the slot. From the outside, they should've been the biggest downfall of the Steelers. But after 60 minutes, 243 yards and one touchdown, the biggest scare in Pittsburgh came out winners.

"The underdog always get their bone," corner Arthur Maulet said after the game. "They had their opportunity. That's one thing we broke out when we walked out the tunnel, we said, 'you're going to get your opportunity. Everyone wants it. What are you going to do with it.' And they played well today."

Well, the underdogs certainly got a bone. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin caught six passes for 95 yards, but Pro Bowler Mike Evans was held to just 42 yards.

"It felt great. I love that s***," Jackson said after the game. I really felt great. We didn't have any nervousness. We prepared all week. So really, it was about going out there and playing.

"Things were in our favor. You could feel that things were in our favor. After third down stops, the momentum kept shifting, holding them. It was definitely tough because they were only down by one for a lot of the game, and then we came down by two in the fourth quarter. I think we had favor on our side, and momentum for sure."

Jackson was called up to the active roster for the third time this week, but didn't play a defensive snap until next week. He and Pierre have never started together and we counted out all week.

"I can't say enough about that secondary group that we had out there today," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "Man, it was a great opportunity for a lot of those guys. First opportunity in some instances. Redemption in some instances. Guys getting an opportunity to get back in the fold. Guys that hadn't been a part of us, like Josh Jackson being one. Just can't say enough about what they were able to do collectively."

The young corners heard the noise. They ran with it. And they came out victorious.

"Everybody was saying we were going to lose. I did see one article before I came up here and it was like 'the Bucs are on upset alert.' I was thinking in my head 'we've got to upset them.' Of course, they're going doubt us but you have to stay focused and prove them wrong."

