Report: Steelers Work Out Former Giants WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly work out a wide receiver, who previously played for the Cleveland Browns.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that wide receiver Daylen Baldwin will work out for the Steelers on Monday, per a league source.
Baldwin played for Farmington High School in Farmington, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. He would commit to FCS program Morgan State as a member of their Class of 2017.
He made 16 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown as a freshman in 2017 and then made 14 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore in 2018.
Baldwin would transfer to Jackson State in 2019, where he would redshirt. He did play six games in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, making 27 catches for 540 yards and seven touchdowns.
He received a number of offers as a grad transfer for the 2021 season, but chose to go back home and play for Michigan. He would make 17 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games that season.
Baldwin declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, but no team would take him, letting him go undrafted.
The Browns signed Baldwin as an undrafted free agent on Aug. 3, 2022, but would waive him on Aug. 30. They then signed him to their practice squad on Aug. 31.
Baldwin made one apperance for the Browns on Dec. 17, where he made two catches for 25 yards in the 13-3 win at home over their AFC North rival in the Baltimore Ravens.
He would sign a reserve/future contract on Jan. 9, 2023, but the Browns waived him again on Aug. 4.
Baldwin signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 22, but they released him on Dec. 12. He once again signed a reserve/future contract on Jan. 16 and the Vikings released him on May 7.
The Atlanta Falcons most recently signed Baldwin on May 22, before cutting him on Aug. 1.
