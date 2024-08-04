Steelers' Justin Fields, George Pickens Building Dangerous Connection
PITTSBURGH -- There's becoming an undeniable connection between the Pittsburgh Steelers "current starting quarterback" and their best wide receiver. With everyday that Justin Fields takes first team reps with the offense, he and George Pickens are putting on better and better performances, with an eye-catching one coming to end the second week.
"Pretty good," Pickens said on his connection with Fields. "I've been knowing him way before the Steelers, so our chemistry has been good all along."
Well, that connection - whether it started in Pittsburgh or not - is coming a long way. Fields is starting to create highlight plays with his top wide receiver on a daily basis, with most of them coming across the middle of the field and near the endzone. Pittsburgh's offense couldn't find the middle of the field if you put them in it, last season, and to see the development is something fans are raving about.
Right now, the Steelers keep hinting that Russell Wilson remains their starting quarterback. Even with Fields impressing, the team isn't changing their view of "pole position" for the veteran Super Bowl winner. But with each day that passes, Fields is earning himself a bigger shot at making this a real QB battle.
"Justin has really taken advantage of the opportunity for additional snaps because Russ's been out some here the first week,” Tomlin said. "And so really excited about the trajectory of it, excited about it, continue to go with the process and having them display their skills."
If Fields and Pickens continue to develop, the upside of the two young stars may be something the Steelers have to consider when deciding on their QB1 this season. Wilson will likely step in and have a sound feel for Pickens as well, but after an entire summer of getting comfortable with each other, it's becoming harder to beat the dynamic duo.
The Steelers didn't want a real quarterback competition on their hands this training camp. But Wilson's injury has opened the door for Fields to prove himself. And with his connection with the team's biggest offensive weapon, no one is going to be able to deny there's a lot of potential with No. 2 on the field.
