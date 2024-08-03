Justin Fields Lights Up Another Steelers Practice
PITTSBURGH -- At what point do the Pittsburgh Steelers open the door for Justin Fields to become the starting quarterback? Because at this point, the former first-round pick has stacked more good days than bad ones, and continues to showcase that he's getting much better with time - and his upside is no where near where it is right now.
Under the lights and with one of the best crowds of training camp, holding over 12,000 people at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, Fields put on one of his best showings of training camp. With Russell Wilson limited for yet another practice, the younger option excelled, and stole the show on Friday Night Lights.
"Not only was he accurate on essentially every pass that he threw tonight, he was much more decisive in the pocket," Steelers Now's Derrick Bell explained in his practice takeaways, highlighting two passes as standout plays from Fields.
"1) a deep, intermediate out route to Pickens along the left sideline with Porter in coverage. 2) a laser beam over the middle to Calvin Austin on a search route over the middle."
After a thrilling practice under the lights, Fields is set to finish his best week of camp that included a day where he did not miss a pass and several days with more impressive plays than bad ones.
Is there more work to be done with the young quarterback? Certainly. And the Steelers continue to hint that Wilson is their starter this season. But from time to time, it's hard to justify not having Fields on the field with the ones. Once again, he showed it.
So, the next question is where do the Steelers stand? And how much more does Fields need to do to make this a real competition?
Arthur Smith has said the offense is running well under Fields, and his teammates continue to praise him. Yes, Wilson is a veteran who wouldn't get complaints from his teammates or coaches if he was the starter, but Fields is showing this team what they're capable of with him under center.
Every sound day that Fields has should be pushing him toward the starting lineup, or at least a real shot at it. And the expectation is quickly becoming that Fields is going to have a good day more times than he's not.
