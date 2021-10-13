Rashaad Coward Thanks Mike Tomlin, Steelers Coaches After Departure to Jacksonville

The offensive lineman was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend and picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rashaad Coward is headed to Jacksonville after being waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend, and before he departs to his new team, he sent a thank you to his black and gold coaching staff.

Coward took to social media to thank head coach Mike Tomlin, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and assistant o-line coach Chris Morgan for helping him "find the love for football again."

Coward started all but one preseason game for the Steelers this season while Kevin Dotson returned from injury. The former Chicago Bear found his way to Pittsburgh during OTAs and took every starting guard rep until nearly the end of July.

