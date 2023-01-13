Report: Matt Canada Is at Steelers Facility

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't said anything about their offensive coordinator plans for 2023, which has many assuming Matt Canada will stay for another season. And with fans on the edge of their seat waiting for an answer one way or another, we now know he's still at the facility.

According to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, Canada has been at the team's South Side facilities as recently as Jan. 13.

Now, this means absolutely nothing - for now. All we know is that Canada is in the building, but that could be for a number of reasons. He may just be evaluating his own tape and finalizing things from the season. It could also mean that the Steelers haven't met with him for an exit meeting just yet, or that they just concluded it.

According to one report, there's still an 80% chance the decision is to move on.

When the Steelers decided not to bring back Randy Fitchner as the offensive coordinator two years ago, they made the announcement four days after the season. We're currently on day five and the only word spoken about Canada's future was head coach Mike Tomlin saying his progression was "encouraging."

All Steelers will continue to follow the story of Canada's future and provide updates as information becomes available.

For now, all we know is he was there. What that means will eventually reveal itself.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB

What Diontae Johnson's Cryptic Tweet Meant

Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign

Steelers Scouting Report: Jordan Addison

Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out

Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing With Steelers

