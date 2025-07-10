Rooney Family Member Shares Wild Steelers, T.J. Watt Take
At least one member of the Rooney family is against the Pittsburgh Steelers extending star edge rusher T.J. Watt this offseason.
Per a clip posted on Twitter of the "PBKC Picks!" podcast, Patrick Rooney Jr. voiced his opinion that paying Watt would be an asinine decision at the moment given his age.
"T.J. is a great player, great Steeler," he said. "Insane to pay him anything right now. Absolutely insane. He's 31-years-old. But again, if you're going all-in this year, then you're gonna have to re-sign him. But again, you're making moves right now that that you're trying to do something for this year. That, to me, based on anything you've seen in the last recent years, just doesn't make sense."
Rooney does not currently hold an official position with the Steelers, an organization his family has owned for nearly a century at this point, but his words still hold weight given his last name.
Pittsburgh has completely remodeled its roster over recent months during one of its more active offseasons in quite some time. From signing Aaron Rodgers and Darius Slay in free agency to pulling off blockbuster trades for DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith while also sending George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, it's clear that the front office is looking to capitalize on its window of contention.
Watt is the last domino to fall, though it doesn't appear as though a resolution is in sight. There's reportedly been little to no traction in contract talks as of yet, and the situation may remain up in the air until training camp rolls around.
The 30-year-old, who is Pittsburgh's all-time leader in sacks with 108, finished fourth in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting last season and remains one of the league's premier defenders.
The edge rusher market has exploded this offseason, with Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns securing the largest contract at four years, $160 million. It's understandable why Rooney or anyone else associated with the Steelers would be hesitant to hand Watt a deal that's in that same ballpark considering he'll turn 31 in October, but it's likely a necessary move considering he's one of the best players in team history as well as a leader in the locker room.
