Steelers, Browns Are Fighting for Same QBs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in search of a quarterback and a backup quarterback. With the expectation that Aaron Rodgers is going to return in 2026, but nothing being guaranteed, this team is evaluating all options as they begin their scouting process and outlook on free agency.

Two names that have remained consistent for the Steelers are Malik Willis and Ty Simpson. The Green Bay Packers free agent and Alabama NFL Draft product are both viewed as one of the top options this offseason, and while Pittsburgh has interest, so do other teams.

One of those teams is the Cleveland Browns. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns also have their eyes on Willis and Simpson this offseason, adding competition for their AFC North rival to land their top option.

"Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis and Alabama's Ty Simpson are among the external quarterbacks on the Browns' radar with the NFL Combine kicking off Tuesday and free agency starting in two weeks," Cabot wrote.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Cleveland won't be the only team looking at Willis and Simpson this offseason, but it certainly adds some extra motivation for the Steelers to ramp up their scouting and evaluation of both players.

Steelers' Outlook on Simpson and Willis

The Steelers still view Rodgers as their top option this season. The 42-year-old is expected to return to Pittsburgh for a final run, this time with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy.

But Pittsburgh is still looking at quarterbacks. Just in case Rodgers does not return, they need an option to start. Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are on the roster, but neither is expected to be handed anything if Rodgers decides not to come back.

Instead, they'll compete with external options. Willis feels like the bigger name between him and Simpson, but that may not force the Steelers' hand. They want to be cautious at the same time. That means that they are not pushing to overpay or overdraft a player this offseason, as they look to be correct instead of early at the quarterback position.

So, the outlook for both is to come in and compete. Hopefully, compete in a year after learning from Rodgers as a backup in 2026. Then, fighting against Howard in 2027 for the starting job.

But both of their price tags may be rising. With the Browns looking at both players, Willis may be earning himself a little more money and Simpson could be drafted higher than anticipated. Which may crush the Steelers' plans for at least one of their quarterback options this offseason.

