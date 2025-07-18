Shane Gillis Roasts Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers joined the rest of the NFL in watching the 2025 ESPY Awards, honoring the best players and teams across all sporting platforms, and this year, it was hosted by comedian Shane Gillis.
As any award show goes, Gillis spent plenty of time talking about the biggest topics in sports and making jokes about everyone in attendance - and many who weren't. One name that caught a joke from the viral comedian was Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who got brought into a political conversation as Gillis was rifting about names like President Donald Trump.
In a rant about the COVID-19 vaccine, Gillis brought up how Rodgers was openly against it, with Gillis saying, "he predicted that it would be bad for him."
He then struck a cord by adding his punchline.
"And then he joined the New York Jets," Gillis said. "So maybe he wasn’t right about everything."
Outside of his comments off the field, Rodgers has made a strong impression with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recently held the wide receivers and tight ends in Malibu, California, where the group worked together before training camp.
During their time together, Rodgers impressed his new teammates, with wide receiver Calvin Austin opening up about what he's seen from his QB so far.
"His mindset is, ‘We’re going to do this because I know what the defense is gonna do and they don’t wanna do this.’ You see that experience, and playing with a Hall of Fame quarterback, it’s gonna be special. Sometimes, you can be given too much," Austin said. "But he lets you play football."
But Gillis couldn't hold back about Rodgers and his thoughts about some bigger social conversations. And made sure to add it to his joke list during the ESPYs.
