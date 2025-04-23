Shedeur Sanders Hints at Wanting Steelers to Draft Him
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent a decent amount of time scouting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will likely end up being a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But as we inch closer to the Tennessee Titans being on the clock with the first-overall pick, there's a growing sense Sanders could be available at pick 21 when the Steelers are up, and he may have just hinted at wanting to go to Pittsburgh.
Appearing on a recent episode of Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby's podcast "The Rush," Sanders was asked who is on his Mount Rushmore duos in the NFL. He didn't have just one, and instead gave a list that included two very interesting names for those who follow the Steelers.
"Whoever gonna be the quarterback for DK Metcalf and George Pickens, whoever that is," Sanders said. "I was going in four different directions. It was tough, because I like Olave, I like Malik [Nabers], and I like George Pickens and DK Metcalf.
"So whatever that means for whoever is listening."
Obviously, the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants, who Chris Olave and Malik Nabers play for, are the other two teams in need of a quarterback this NFL Draft.
Sanders came in for a pre-draft visit and impressed the Steelers, leaving you wonder if the two sides felt a mutual connection that they could be his landing spot. When asked about what stood out about Sanders, head coach Mike Tomlin said that it was his mentals and attitude, which may be part of that confident demeanor.
"There's a toughness there that doesn't get talked about enough," Tomlin said during the Steelers pre-draft press conference. "The intangible qualities displayed on tape were very impressive to me."
The Steelers would need to hope Sanders makes it past the Cleveland Browns at No. 2, Giants at No. 3 and Saints at No. 9. But if he does, they should have a clear path to drafting him. And it sure sounds like he'd like for that to happen.