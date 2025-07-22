All Steelers

Texans Sign Former Steelers Starting CB

The former Pittsburgh Steelers defender is headed to the AFC South.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet is headed to the AFC South, signing with the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Maulet, who just turned 32 years old, spent the last two seasons in the AFC North but with the Baltimore Ravens. The Memphis product joined the NFL in 2017 with the New Orleans Saints and has since spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Ravens.

Maulet was with Pittsburgh during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, starting eight of his 33 games but being the team's No. 1 nickelback. During his time in Pittsburgh, he recorded 108 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass deflections.

Maulet now heads to the Texans, where he could replace another former Steelers cornerback, Desmond King. As a veteran who missed all but three games last season due to injury, he'll be fighting to get back on the field, and could be Houston's answer to their slot cornerback role this season.

Since moving on from Maulet, the Steelers have utilized Cam Sutton, Beanie Bishop and Chandon Sullivan in the role. This year, Bishop will compete with seventh-round rookie Donte Kent for the starting job, but Pittsburgh's addition of Jalen Ramsey via trade could change their plans.

If Ramsey is considered the inside cornerback this season, the Steelers could have Bishop and Kent compete for a roster spot in general, coming off the bench to support the All-Pro.

