After falling to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving by a score of 32-14, which snapped the Baltimore Ravens' five-game win streak, two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson was on the receiving end of some pointed criticism by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko.

Fehoko, whose most recent stint with the Steelers came during training camp this past summer before being released and later retiring, took to social media and took aim at Jackson by sharing his opinion that Baltimore's franchise signal caller won't win anything of significance with him under center.

"Ravens will never win a Super Bowl behind Lamar Jackson man," Fehoko wrote on X. "The individual regular season accolades will never equate to winning football in the playoffs. He’s Michael Vick with better PR."

Jackson is among the top players in the league regardless of position, but the four-time Pro Bowler's overall lack of postseason and constant bout with injuries has made opinions like Fehoko's commonplace as part of NFL discourse in recent times.

Jackson's History vs. Steelers

The final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Baltimore, Jackson has endured his fair share of games against the Steelers as a pro.

The 28-year-old, who typically has his way with opposing defenses, has had trouble cracking to code to Pittsburgh's defense in the past. In eight career contests vs. Pittsburgh, Jackson is 3-5 with 1,284 passing yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions while tacking on 330 rushing yards.

Baltimore has won at Acrisure Stadium just once with Jackson at quarterback, which came during his first MVP campaign in 2019, but the Ravens got the last laugh on the Steelers in 2024 by staging a late comeback to win the AFC North with a 12-5 record before disposing of Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) tackle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Upcoming Showdowns Between Jackson and Pittsburgh

The Ravens' offense has yet to round into form this season despite boasting one of the top units across the league on paper. The lack of synergy can be partially attributed to Jackson's injuries, with a hamstring ailment in particular keeping him out for three games his year, but that's not an axuse for him to have not throw thronwn a touchdown over past few weeks.

It goew without saying that he's still extremely opponent, however, and the Steelers are set to face him and the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 14 before closing out the regular season at Acrisure Stadium in Week 18.

Pittsburgh is back in front in the division after Baltimore's loss to the Bengals, but the two sides may very well continue flip-flopping for the rest of the year.

The Steelers choked away the AFC North crown to the Ravens in 2024, and they simply can't let Jackson lead the charge against them in that regard yet again this season.

