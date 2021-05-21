Tim Tebow Takes Over NFL Jersey Sales in Less Than 24 Hours

It took Tim Tebow one day to take over the NFL -- again.

It took no time for newly signed Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow to take the NFL by storm -- again.

The former first-round pick and Florida Gator legend is making a second run at the NFL, this time as a tight end for his former coach Urban Myer.

Tebow and the Jaguars signed a one-year contract on Thursday, and immediately, his No. 85 jersey sales skyrocketed.

Tebow currently holds the top five spots in NFL merchandise sales -- Men's and women's jerseys, men's and women's t-shirts and a youth jersey. All five are selling more than any rookie jersey on the market.

Tebow's sales are also out-pacing Tom Brady's red Buccaneers jersey with the Super Bowl patch, all within 24 hours of inking his first NFL deal in nine years.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers.

