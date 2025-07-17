T.J. Watt Speechless After Record-Breaking Steelers Deal
T.J. Watt signed a record-breaking three-year, $123 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the wake of the good news, he shared a celebratory photo on Instagram with no words in the caption.
The caption did include three battery emojis: "🔋🔋🔋".
Watt has played for the Steelers since 2017, when he was drafted in the first round with the 30th overall pick. This deal opens the door for the possibility that the edge rusher, who will turn 31 this year, could play his entire NFL career for just one team. CBS Sports recently ranked Watt third among their best Steelers players since 2000, behind only Troy Polamalu and Ben Roethlisberger.
Watt was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after tying Michael Strahan's NFL-record 22.5 sacks. In 2023, he led the league with 19 sacks, but recorded just 11.5 in 2024. He will play among a promising room of edge rushers, including Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith and Jack Sawyer, who was signed in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Watt, now the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the league, outpaces Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who signed a four-year, $161 million contract in March.
He not present for the Steelers' offseason workouts as he held out for this moment, but he will fall in with everyone else when training camp commences on July 23 at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania
