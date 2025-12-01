Steelers Get Positive News on Injured LB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a key defender during their most recent Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. During the middle of the game, starting middle linebacker and defensive play-caller Patrick Queen went down with an apparent hip injury. Following evaluation by medical personnel, he was unable to return to the game.

With Queen on the sidelines, he watched as the Steelers gave up the most rushing yards in the history of Acrisure Stadium. There was nothing he could do, despite his desire to return to the game. Head coach Mike Tomlin stated postgame that the contusion he sustained was the reason he was not allowed to return.

The good news for Queen and the Steelers is that they might not have to worry about their starting linebacker for too much longer. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared that the organization's belief is that Queen sustained a lower back bruise, and the hope is that the injury is short-term.

"#Steelers LB Patrick Queen, who left Sunday's game early with an injury, is believed to have suffered a lower back bruise," he wrote via his X account. "He's having tests, but the hope is it's not a long-term injury."

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) reacts with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) after a 25 yard field goal during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Can Queen Help Solve Issues?

The problem with all of this is that the Steelers' defense is looking for anybody for a solution, but no one can provide one. That includes Queen in the middle of the defense. Signed last season as a big-ticket free agent who could strengthen their position, he's been a decent, but at times maddening player at the inside linebacker role.

Furthering the frustration is the amount of trust the Steelers place in him. He's the team's communication hub, wearing the green dot for the defense and relaying information from the sidelines. His role is crucial for the Steelers defense, but the results haven't been anything to write home about.

The question moving forward is can Queen bounce back from an injury scare to be a difference-maker or will the Steelers' crumble continue? Their defense is among the worst in the NFL and unless players like Queen step up and take control, their historically bad run will continue over the final five games of the regular season schedule.

If Queen can't play, the team turns to a rotation of Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb. Harrison has seen his snap count increase since returning from injury, but the entire group has been a let down. With five games left, the hope is that they can turn things around before it's too late. But they might already be past that point.

