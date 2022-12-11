PITTSBURGH -- Early in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 14 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Kenny Pickett took a rough hit from linebacker Roquan Smith. Not only was he hit hard, but his head whipped back and hit the ground.

Pickett went to the medical tent and was evaluated for a concussion but was cleared and stayed in the game for one more drive. However, afterward, he went into the locker room and was ruled out for the concussion he was checked for.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett wasn't symptomatic immediately after the hit but did demonstrate concussion symptoms later, which is why he was able to stay in the game for that drive. Tomlin added he wasn't able to speak to what the process for that evaluation was like.

"When he became symptomatic, he was pulled from the game and evaluated for a concussion," Tomlin said. "I don't know about the sequence or the details of the sequence."

This is Pickett's second concussion of the season. Tomlin is set to speak to the media on Tuesday and will likely provide further information.

