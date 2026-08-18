3 Biggest Takeaways From Steelers Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers consider themselves a mighty franchise, but Mother Nature proved to be a far mightier beast. The franchise ended their annual training camp up at St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania earlier than expected after inclement weather once again disrupted a day's worth of practice.

While it was a premature evacuation for the Steelers, that doesn't mean training camp was for nothing.

Quite the opposite, in fact. It wasn't an ideal end for the Steelers, but over roughly three weeks this team made tangible progress. And over that span, a few takeaways became apparent as they approach their second preseason game.

McCarthy's Attention to Detail

One of the key differences so far between new head coach MIke McCarthy and former head Mike Tomlin is the new coach's attention to detail, especially when it comes to the fundamentals. Every single day of training camp was partially dedicated to some form of the fundamentals. A recent practice consisted of nearly an hour's worth of tackling and special teams drills, a reflection of McCarthy's dissatisfaction with the team's performance in those areas in the preseason opener.

His attention to detail extends towards every piece of this team as well, sort of like the roots of a tree. You can see it in the quarterbacks and their footwork. Rookie Drew Allar was a born again quarterback against the Green Bay Packers, moving seamlessly to his left and right while making competent NFL throws. McCarthy recently acknowledged that Allar's footwork has begun to improve.

Even veteran Mason Rudolph looked a little more compact with his footwork. The plan might just be working.

Each piece of this team is benefitting from McCarthy's meticulous nature. It's no slight against the former man in charge, but this specific change was an extremely positive one through camp.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy looks at his play chart against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookies Are Important

Every team every season can say this, but the Steelers are making a concerted effort to incorporate their first-year players in productive ways.

The previously mentioned Allar has quickly shown that he can be a moldable prospect as he develops. Max Iheanachor was chasing down the starting right tackle job. Germie Bernard is forming a connection with Aaron Rodgers already. Daylen Everette might be one the gunners on the punt team alongside Ben Skowronek and see serious snaps on defense. Kaden Wetjen has already shown his playmaking abilities. Riley Nowakowski is a roster lock as the fullback and on special team. Even seventh-rounders Robert Spears-Jennings and Eli Heidenreich could play featured roles as soon as this season.

It's still early to determine the return on this class, but the Steelers are wasting no time in getting

Defense Wins Championships

It's hard to ignore or downplay just how rejuvinated this defense looks under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The veteran coach has brought an attentional to detail to mirror McCarthy, plus an in-your-face mentality and toughness that is contagious.

A highlight of camp, undoubtedly, was watching Graham demonstrate a tackling drill to show exactly the type of technique and precious he wanted to see from his players.

That determination has infected the rest of the defense. They are not a guaranteed top-10 unit all of a sudden, but the road to another AFC North championship and possibly more is led by the play of this revitalized defense.

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