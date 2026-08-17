Steelers Might Have Home Run Derby Curse

The Pittsburgh Steelers crowned a new Home Run derby champion over the weekend as training camp comes to an end.

Rookie running back Eli Heidenreich was the latest winner of the Steelers' annual tradition at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, joining a long list of previous victors in the competition.

The guys hit the diamond tonight for the 2026 Home Run Derby #SteelersCamp tradition. pic.twitter.com/9oRTk6YVJT — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 16, 2026

Winning the Home Run derby is certainly a feather in Heidenreich's cap, though it hasn't exactly been a good omen for those that came before him over the past few years.

Do Steelers Have HR Derby Curse Brewing?

Prior to Heidenreich, kicker Ben Sauls was the most recent winner of Pittsburgh's Home Run derby, having done so in 2025.

The Pitt alum, as expected, didn't go on to make the 53-man roster with Chris Boswell ahead of him and later made his debut with the New York Giants last season.

In 2024, it was quarterback Justin Fields who took home the honors after arriving in a trade from the Chicago Bears that same offseason.

Fields started the first six games of the regular season and went 4-2 while Russell Wilson dealt with a calf injury. The former was benched from Week 7 on, however, and despite Pittsburgh reportedly holding interest in re-signing him, he instead inked a two-year deal worth $40 million with the New York Jets as a free agent in March 2025 before getting cut earlier this offseason.

Kenny Pickett was the winner in both 2022 and 2023. The Pitt product didn't work out as Ben Roethlisberger's successor after being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he spent just two years with the Steelers before bouncing around the league as a backup for a handful of different teams.

Pittsburgh did not hold a Home Run derby from 2019 to 2021, though a few notable names such as Matt Feiler (2018), Roethlisberger (2015) and Larry Foote (2012) won it prior to that hiatus.

Still, since the event has started back up, history hasn't worked in favor of the champions when it comes to their time with the Steelers from that point forward.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Heidenreich Break The Recent Trend?

The odds don't appear to be in Heidenreich's favor when it comes to securing a 53-man roster spot at running back.

He logged 21 yards on nine carries in his preseason debut for the Steelers. With Travis Homer, Lew Nichols and Kaleb Johnson as his competition, Heidenreich's performance against the Green Bay Packers in that contest as well as throughout training camp may not do the job.

Even if Heidenreich is let go at final roster cuts, though, he still has a chance to make some sort of impact for Pittsburgh down the line due to his versatility and ability to see the field in a variety of different roles, whether it be in the backfield, on special teams or even in the slot as a wide receiver, assuming he clears waivers and lands on the practice squad.

It's far too early to lump Heidenreich in as part of any hypothetical "curse" associated with the team's Home Run derby regardless of what happens over the next few weeks, but the dubious history of the recent winners is interest to note at the very least.

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