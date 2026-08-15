Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Reveals Bold Drew Allar Outlook

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers finally watched their two young quarterbacks play in real-game action, and neither disappointed. Second-year player Will Howard entered the game to a roaring ovation from the Acrisure Stadium crowd, and he delivered on the year-long anticipation.

Not to be outdone, Steelers rookie Drew Allar stole the show. He led the team with 153 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and an additional running touchdown. It was everything head coach Mike McCarthy was hoping to see from Allar in his preseason debut.

On an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, McCarthy dropped a bombshell of an evaluation on Allar. He stated that when the team landed Allar at the 2026 NFL Draft, they believed they were drafting a first-round talent.

“When we drafted Drew Allar,” he said. “We felt we were getting a first-round pick… All of that’s holding true.”

"When we drafted Drew Allar we felt like we were getting a first round pick..



All of that is holding true" ~ Coach McCarthy#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MN1n2icwEj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 14, 2026

Steelers In Great Spot at QB

The first preseason game is just a stepping stone. It’s not something you can overreact to, but McCarthy was understandably impressed with the quarterback situation. Unlike the past few seasons, the Steelers are finally in a good place at QB.

The Steelers have their starter in Aaron Rodgers and a true competition for the backup position between Mason Rudolph and Howard. That’s miles better than where this team was heading into the 2025 season. Allar didn’t become the face of the franchise’s future, and Howard didn’t prove he can start 50 games in the NFL, but they both showed the promise surrounding them is worth investing in.

For the first time in years, the Steelers aren’t sweating the quarterback situation. If McCarthy accomplishes nothing else of note during his first season as the head coach, he will already have a successful year under his belt.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Was Allar Worth A First Round Pick?

This is where the argument begins. For my money, this is nothing more than coach speak. Sure, McCarthy is thrilled with what Allar did in his debut. How could he not be?

But if Allar was truly a first-round player, why did it take until the third round for the Steelers to take him? Why didn’t they pull the trigger on him at pick No. 21 or when they traded up in the second round?

Well, that’s because no one really thought of Allar as a first-round player. The potential is sky-high, and maybe you can make the argument that he enters the NFL with similar expectations, but that’s far from declaring him one of the 32 best players from his class.

The Steelers got their man when Allar fell to the third round, but this commentary from McCarthy was eye-popping. Maybe he was just gassing up his players. Or, maybe the Steelers’ head coach felt it was time to make it clear just how impressed he is with his rookie quarterback.

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