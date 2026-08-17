Steelers Likely Lose First-Round Rookie vs. Jets

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to wait another week, at least, for their first-round tackle to make his NFL debut.

After suffering an injury during the second week of training camp, Steelers right tackle Max Iheanachor has yet to return to the practice field. While he is improving, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, there is no plan for him to return to action in this second preseason game.

Coach echoed the same sentiment he shared before their preseason opener ahead of this week's matchup against the New York Jets.

"He's making progress," McCarthy stated regarding Iheanachor. "I don't see him playing this week."

What This Means for Steelers' Top Draft Pick

Just like before the first preseason opener, the Steelers have mixed information when it comes to Iheanachor. At the time of his injury, it was thought of as nothing serious and only holding him out for a few days. Now, camp has ended and another preseason game is about to pass, and Iheanachor is still not back on the field.

It's likely an abundance of caution, which continues the trend of how the team has operated under McCarthy. The Steelers have been coy with injury information at training camp, and Iheanachor is not the only player the organization is being very conservative with. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. have also been off the field with what is believed to be minor injuries.

Better safe than sorry is apparently the operating message moving forward.

When Will Iheanachor Return?

The first-round draft pick might be following the same path that the team's first-round pick last year went down. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon suffered an MCL sprain during a preseason game last year, and it kept him out until the regular season.

With just a few weeks until the regular season schedule begins, it stands to reason the team will not rush him back on the field until he is 100%, which projects to be around Week 1 of the regular season.

Will Iheanachor Surpass Dylan Cook?

Iheanachor was right on the cusp of a starting job when he suffered his upper-body injury. Now, Dylan Cook has acquired a bit of breathing room. He struggled a bit in the preseason opener, but it was his first game action at the position, and some patience is required as he acclimates to the new role.

But when Iheanachor returns, that process ends for Cook. He has to be on fire and securely grasping the starting job, otherwise the hotshot rookie will quickly take his place.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!