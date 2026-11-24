PITTSBURGH -- Six former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, as well as a current coach, have moved forward in the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting process.

The Steelers are a perennial presence in football's greatest honor, with 32 legends of the franchise enshrined in the Hall of Fame, and next year's class could increase that number to 33.

The Steelers PR Department shared that six former players, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receivers Antonio Brown and Hines Ward, center Maurkice Pouncey, linebacker James Harrison and defensive lineman L.C. Greenwood, and current offensive line assistant coach Jahri Evans, have all advanced in the recently revised process for electing the 2027 Hall of Fame class.

Roethlisberger's Time?

The Steelers' all-time leading passer is now one step closer to earning his gold jacket. A two-time Super Bowl winner finished his career with 64,088 passing yards and 418 touchdown passes. He currently ranks seventh in NFL history in career passing yards and ninth in career touchdown passes.

A Pair of Overdue Players Nearing HOF

One of the players most overdue for Hall of Fame enshrinement is L.C. Greenwood. One of the key members of the famous Steel Curtain defense in the 1970s, he remains one of the biggest snubs, especially as so many members of that unit have been rightfully honored.

The same could be said for Hines Ward. A four-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl MVP, Ward is the Steelers' all-time receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdown leader. He was the heartbeat of two Super Bowl-winning teams, and racked up over 12,000 receiving yards in his career while being one of the best run-blocking receivers in NFL history.