Antonio Brown offered some advice to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf as he continues to run into issues with drops.

During an appearance on "The Matchup" podcast with former Steelers teammate Emmanuel Sanders and Chris Harris Jr., Brown stated that Metcalf needs to start going back to the ball while improving his concentration.

"I see DK Metcalf trying to box a guy out. Yo bro, you gotta go back to the ball. Take your nose to the ball," Brown said. "I feel like guys gotta be more confident taking their nose to the ball. You gotta take your nose to the ball first, and your eyes gotta catch it. It's eyes, nose hands.

"Most of these guys, they just use hands, no eyes. You gotta have the concentration. You gotta be focused to be a good pass catcher."

"I see D.K. Metcalf trying to box a guy out. Yo bro, you gotta go back to ball. Take your nose to the ball."@AB84 on WR drops in @NFL



With @ChrisHarrisJr & @ESanders_10 on 'The Matchup' https://t.co/wK4t72rMEb pic.twitter.com/48O6vrYwlr — The Matchup (@matchup_pod) November 19, 2026

Metcalf's Hands Are Real Issue for Pittsburgh

The Steelers can't afford for their No. 1 wide receiver, who also has three seasons left on a four-year deal worth $132 million, to keep dropping passes.

The reality of the situation, though, is that Metcalf's hands have always been inconsistent. He posted a combined 20 drops during his first two seasons in the NFL (2019 & 2020) with the Seattle Seahawks, per Pro Football Focus, before settling in and having 18 over his final four campaigns with the team.

Metcalf then finished with six drops in his first season with Pittsburgh in 2025 after arriving in a trade from Seattle.

Now, however, he has six drops through nine games, which is the second-most among wide receivers, behind only Matthew Golden of the Green Bay Packers with 11 (per PFF). That means Metcalf is on pace for 11 drops in 2026, which would tie his career-high from 2020.

If he were producing at a star level, Pittsburgh could at least put up with a drop here and there. That's not the case, though, nor is it close to it.

Despite being tied for the 18th-most targets in the league with 71, which is also the most for any Steeler this season, Metcalf has just 432 yards and has an incredibly poor catch rate of 49.29 percent to go with it.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) leaps over Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Metcalf's Season Be Salvaged?

To Brown's point, Metcalf has some work to do in terms of refining his technique and building on his concentration.

There are times when he lets the ball travel too deep instead of extending his arms, which leads to drops such as the one he had down the field in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns.

On the flip side, there are also instances where Metcalf doesn't track the ball into his hands and starts turning upfield before he has it secured.

At this point, Metcalf might just need a reset. Whether that's having his role simplified or playing less snaps once Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are officially back from the reserve/injured list, he can't continue to go about his business like usual until he fixes his woes.

Metcalf isn't unsalvageable, nor is his 2026 campaign, but there's a lot of work to do over the final eight games of the regular season.