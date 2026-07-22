Here's What Happens if Steelers Don't Sign Drew Allar

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have three quarterbacks under contract but are waiting on maybe their most surprising name. And if he doesn't sign, things get very interesting for the Steelers and their future quarterback plans.

Drew Allar is the first quarterback drafted by Mike McCarthy during his tenure with the Steelers. The Penn State star went two hours west to Pittsburgh, and participated in rookie minicamp, OTAs and even veteran minicamp. He won't be participating in training camp, though, if a deal doesn't get done.

Allar is one of four rookie quarterbacks entering the final week of the down time and still yet to sign a contract. His rookie deal should be pretty easy to negotiate as the numbers remain the same outside of how much is guaranteed. Right now, he, Carson Beck, Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson haven't signed, and speculation is that they're looking for some more guaranteed money.

Reasoning aside, it brings up an even more important topic about what happens next? If the Steelers and Allar do not sign a contract before the beginning of training camp, what does Allar do when the team starts practicing? And how long can the negotiation period stay open?

Here's What Happens

Allar must sign a contract to participate with the Steelers during training camp. He cannot practice, even during the ramp up period, unless he is inked to a rookie deal. If he's not signed before July 29, he won't be out there with his teammates at Saint Vincent College.

It also begins the final countdown for when Allar must sign by.

Teams have until Week 10 of the regular season to sign rookies to deals. If nothing is done by then, Allar is no longer under the rights of the Steelers, but is technically not in the National Football League, either.

Pittsburgh would lose their draft pick from 2026 and Allar would be eligable to re-enter the 2027 NFL Draft as a rookie for a second time. He cannot go back to college, and would need to find a way to train or focus on his game during the off year.

It Probably Won't Happen Like That...

Chances are, the Steelers and Allar reach an agreement soon. They don't want him to miss any time and Allar, truthfully, can't afford to.

A third-round rookie who's being put through McCarthy's quarterback school doesn't want to miss anything. It makes little sense for Allar to re-test the NFL Draft and hope that a year off improves his draft stock. Plus, Pittsburgh needs a long-term quarterback and Allar looks like the best option.

So, expect something to happen soon. Until it does, though, he remains a big question mark for the Steelers.

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