Drew Allar Has Huge Test at Steelers Training Camp

For Drew Allar, training camp represents his first real test as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Steelers threw a bit of a curveball by having him serve as the only quarterback at rookie minicamp as a means of pushing the third-rounder and allowing the staff to take a more hands-on approach, it pales in comparison to what Allar will go through and be asked to show in Latrobe.

The 22-year-old showed some flashes during the offseason program after a tough start, and that’s just about the only thing that should matter to Pittsburgh at such an early stage in his career.

With a roster spot locked in and essentially no seat at the table in the battle for the backup job next to Will Howard and Mason Rudolph, there isn’t necessarily mounting pressure on Allar to go out and perform. If he doesn't, however, he runs the risk of worsening his outlook moving forward.

As the Steelers and Mike McCarthy look to work their magic with Allar, what does he need to show both at the start and end of training camp in order for any optimism surrounding him to be real?

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blueprint for Allar in Latrobe

Anytime an organization has to rework a player from the bottom up, there's bound to be a few snags or some stagnation in their development.

It's no secret Allar's mechanics and really his entire process at quarterback just weren't going to cut out coming out of Penn State. Regardless, Pittsburgh believed in his raw talent enough to take a flier on him with the No. 76 overall pick.

Due to his huge arm, Allar is going to make throw jaw-dropping throws at Saint Vincent College and perhaps become a favorite among the fans who make the trip to training camp because of his ability to generate highlight plays.

As long as those moments are there and he shows incremental progress with the more technical aspects of the game, even if mistakes are simultaneously made, that should be a good sign for the Steelers.

Again, it's not always going to be pretty, but the organization has to take the good with the bad. By the end of training camp, however, Pittsburgh should gain a better understanding of the type of player Allar is or will become.

Outside of his mechanics, Allar's pocket presence and ability to read the field are both areas where he lagged behind in college. He'll have ample opportunities to grow during camp and the preseason with some live reps and the ability to face opposing defenses in the latter.

It's not going to happen overnight, but as long as he is picking up what the Steelers are putting down and makes marginal improvements over the next month or so, Allar could gain even more favor in the team's building.

The backup job is likely out of the question, though maybe he could see the field earlier than anyone originally anticipated with a standout showing in Latrobe.

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