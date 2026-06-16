Brendan Sorsby Could Mean End for Steelers' Will Howard

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received huge news in the dead of the offseason. Despite being granted an injunction that made him eligible to return to the NCAA, it appears Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is heading to the NFL's Supplemental Draft later this summer.

The entire NFL, not just the Steelers, is paying close attention. Yes, Sorsby comes with some risks and character concerns, but he is also undeniably talented. The Steelers might just be the franchise to take a risk on the player.

That bodes well for the future of the organization as they search for the next starter, but it also spells trouble for one of the players already on the roster. If Sorsby finds his way to Pittsburgh, the biggest loser in all of this is second-year QB Will Howard. With another young playmaker on board, Howard's time with the Steelers might come to an end before ever getting a real chance.

Why Sorsby Means the End of Howard in Pittsburgh

The Steelers love Will Howard. It was one of the first things new head coach Mike McCarthy pinpointed after accepting the job.

Entering his second season, Howard has the look of a professional quarterback. The ceiling is unknown, but the floor looks to be a backup. That sounds critical, but it's quite the compliment for a sixth-round pick.

Despite this, the Steelers have also shown that they aren't fully committed to Howard as the future. The organization drafted Drew Allar in the third round of the most recent draft.

And even with Allar in the mix, the Steelers are not set at the quarterback position. They are still trying to find their next starter and, hopefully, a franchise player at QB. That might come in the 2027 NFL Draft, but it could also come sooner in the upcoming Supplemental Draft.

Add it all up, and Howard's spot in the depth chart and on the roster doesn't feel as secure if the Steelers give up a pick to select Sorsby later this summer.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Are Steelers Realistic Landing Spot for Sorsby?

The short answer is absolutely. The Steelers have one of the NFL's best offensive minds in McCarthy. He was brought in to nurture and develop quarterbacks. So, what better spot is there for Sorsby than to land with the experienced QB guru in McCarthy?

The longer answer is that it's much more complicated. The first question to answer is: how do they evaluate Allar and Howard's progress so far? If they are pleased and believe they are on an upward trajectory, why would they bring in yet another player?

However, if they believe the upside is not there, then the answer is obvious. They should then give up a draft pick, whether that's a first, second or third-round pick, to bring in Sorsby.

Either way, it's probably not the best outlook for Will Howard.

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