Steelers Handed a Massive QB Opportunity

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been handed a quarterback gift. An opportunity they need to think about. And one they have already done their homework on, who they may consider going after later this summer.

As the Steelers depart for their final break between minicamp and training camp, they got word that another quarterback is going to become available to them. That quarterback is former Texas Texas transfer and Cincinnati star, Brendan Sorsby.

Sorsby was granted an injunction by a Texas judge to return to college for the 2026 season, but after serious backlash from the NCAA, has decided to leave college and enter the NFL's Supplemental Draft instead.

He'll now hold a Pro Day workout and privately workout for teams before the NFL decides who is willing to bid on him come July.

NFL timeline for Brendan Sorsby ...



• June 22: Deadline to apply for the supplemental draft.



• July 5-12: Window to hold a Pro Day, workout privately for teams.



• Late July: Supplemental draft. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 16, 2026

The move was a surprise, as everyone thought Sorsby was going to be a quarterback teams would try to land in the 2027 NFL Draft after being granted permission to return to school. But he's headed for the pros, and that gives the Steelers another opportunity to land their next franchise quarterback.

Steelers CANNOT Ignore This

The Steelers have done their due dillegence on Sorsby after learning he could be headed for the Supplemental Draft earlier in the spring. Where they landed on him is unknown, but they at least had enough interest to do their homework.

As they should. Sorsby is probably a top three quarterback coming out of college in 2027, so his value in the Supplemental Draft may be as high as a second or even a first-round pick. However, that's if teams - like the Steelers - decide that the gambling side of things isn't going to be an issue.

If Pittsburgh has deemed Sorsby a player they're willing to take a risk on, he's worth a shot. The Steelers should be offering as high as a second-round pick, and may need to even consider a first for him.

This player isn't a mid-round QB. If the Steelers are truly considering a quarterback in the first-round of the 2027 draft, Sorsby fits the bill, and they can get him a year early.

How It Changes Their Plans

It might throw a wrench into the plans for Will Howard and Drew Allar, but Pittsburgh shouldn't be bothered by that. It probably puts Howard on the chopping block this summer and leaves a competition between Allar and Sorsby a year from now.

It could also save Mason Rudolph, who would need to stick around to keep a reliable backup while Sorsby and Allar developed as rookies.

But again, it's worth it. The Steelers are going to keep taking chances on QBs until they find their next star. Sorsby is the closest they'll get, and with Mike McCarthy being the quarterback guru he was brought here to be, they shouldn't be ignoring the opportunity.

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