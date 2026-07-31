Will Howard Shows He Can Make Plays for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a backup quarterback competition that likely decides more than just this season. Yes, Will Howard and Drew Allar are the top options for the black and gold in 2027, but the outlook on next year (and further) looks a lot different if Howard is the QB2 in 2026, and if he's not.

If Howard beats out Mason Rudolph to backup Aaron Rodgers this season, he likely holds an upper hand in the competition next year. If not, he probably sits at the bottom of the pack as the team tries to find their next starter.

But just like everyone else, head coach Mike McCarthy isn't worried about next season. He's focused on creating the best team for the Steelers in 2026. He's evaluating every player and every position, looking for certain characteristics and who stands out amongst the pack.

In the team's second training camp practice, Howard was the player who stood tall at quarterback.

Howard Taking Step Where It's Needed

Howard looked good for almost all of practice, right up until he threw an interception to end it. During a two-minute drill, Howard threw a pass to Max Hurleman that was in triple coverage and ended up in the hands of Sebastian Castro.

It wasn't his brightest moment, but it followed a theme that was developing throughout the day.

Howard shined before the interception because he was making nice throws for big gains. He started things off by zipping it over the middle to Robert Tonyan and then followed it up with a sideline pass to Kaden Wetjen right in the soft part of the zone.

Perfectly placed ball by Will Howard. pic.twitter.com/HXvCXwAb8J — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) July 30, 2026

He wasn't afraid to sling it deep or into tight windows, and for the most part, made the throws work.

That's what the Steelers want. Or, at least what they need.

It's been a long time since this team had quarterbacks that took shots during games. Aaron Rodgers tried last season but the offense stricted him, whether it was play-calling, offensive line play or wide receiver talent. This year, he should be able to make things happen a bit more.

Howard showing he's ready to do the same is huge. It means that the mental side of it is starting to come together. That the second-year QB is truly starting to trust his arm and his mind in the midst of chaos, which could transition into even better - bigger - plays.

Being able to create splash as the quarterback is something that will give Howard a real chance to win this QB2 battle. It needs to continue, but taking the step was good to see.

It really does feel like the Ohio State star is starting to feel confident in his future, and putting it on the field will have fans and the coaching staff optimistic as well.

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