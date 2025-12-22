PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers now know the truth about why DK Metcalf got into an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan during the team's Week 16 win. Metcalf was seen throwing a punch at the fan after grabbing his shirt and then walking away.

At the time, the Lions fan, whose name is Ryan Kennedy, claimed he simply called Metcalf by his real name.

"What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf," Kennedy said, according to the Detroit Press. "He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby."

Now, former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is sharing his claims about the incident, saying he spoke with Metcalf about the altercation.

"He called him a racial slur," Johnson told his co-host, Shannon Sharpe, on the Nightcap Podcast. "He called the N-word and called his mom a ****. And I think with those words being exchanged and the fans saying that, I think that's where the action occurred, where I think he threw a punch. I'm not sure if he connected or whatever. But he did call him the n-word and he called his mama, I guess, the c-word."

DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan pic.twitter.com/a478Zjg3tR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025

Punishment Most Likely Coming

The NFL will likely find out exactly what happened during the incident on the sideline as they investigate the matter.

For Metcalf, he is likely going to face a hefty fine and could even miss a game or more because of the altercation. With two regular season games remaining, it would not be surprising to see Metcalf be suspended for at least a game, missing Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns.

Luckily for the Steelers, they may not need to win any more games to win the AFC North. If the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, the Steelers will win the division before kickoff against the Browns.

So, if there was a time to miss, now is it. Not that Pittsburgh or Metcalf wants that to happen, but chances are it's going to.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers