Steelers Have Some Impressive Starting CB Options

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aim to improve their secondary for the 2026 season. With a new defensive coordinator running the system, the organization is looking to properly fill out their roster.

The Steelers are also in a fortuitous position entering the new league year. The team is loaded with plenty of salary cap space, allowing them more than enough flexibility to sign another starting cornerback when the market opens and bringing in another top-notch player alongside Joey Porter Jr.

This class of free agent cornerbacks is also loaded, with plenty of players available who can fill that void. These five in particular stand out as the likeliest options for the team to pursue in free agency.

Trevon Diggs

If we've learned anything about new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, it's his reliance and emphasis on connections. That's why 27-year-old Trevon Diggs is a legitimate option for the Steelers in free agency. McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys selected Diggs in 2020, and he rose to prominence under that coaching staff.

He's lost a bit of luster at this stage of his career, but he's still a player with four seasons of successfully defended 11 passes or more. If healthy, he could be a steal in free agency and a quick answer at the number two corner position.

Rasul Douglas

Another veteran that should be on the Steelers' radar is 31-year-old corner Rasul Douglas. With 135 games of NFL experience, he's recorded six seasons with double digit passes defended, including 13 last year.

Douglas is a feisty and physical cornerback who makes life difficult for wide receivers. He disrupts routes and has a keen awareness of the ball.

Cor'Dale Flott

It's hard not to love Cor'Dale Flott, especially after his breakout 2025 campaign with the New York Giants. The 24-year-old defended 11 passes and recorded an interception last season, standing out among a poor-performing Giants defense.

Flott is also 6'2", which makes him another lengthy corner on the outside. He'd be an ideal partner for Porter Jr.

Eric Stokes

One under-the-radar option that has connections to new DC Patrick Graham is Eric Stokes. After four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Stokes signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and revived his career. He defended five passes, but he limited quarterbacks to an impressive completion rate of 56.7%, according to Pro Football Reference. He's an unassuming and less flashy player than the others on this list, but he could still be a suitable number two.

Nashon Wright

The cornerback with the highest projected market value, according to Spotrac, is Chicago Bears defender Nashon Wright. The 27-year-old defensive back exploded last season, going from a rotational player to a shutdown corner. He defended 11 passes and a ridiculous five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He's certainly the most expensive option, but he would be one half of a fearsome cornerback group in Pittsburgh.

