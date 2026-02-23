Steelers Mock Draft: Three Rounds, Four Playmakers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are loaded with early-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. With a first, second, and three third-round selections, this team can do a lot of good early and stack young pieces for their future while also getting immediate contributions in a number of areas.

The rules are simple: no trades. The Steelers must head into the 2026 NFL Draft without moving any of their first three-round picks. That could very well happen, as the team tries to utilize their selections to add to a number of areas with players of high caliber and even higher upside.

With four picks in three rounds, here's what Pittsburgh's 2026 NFL Draft could look like early.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 21: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

This one is easy. The Steelers want a wide receiver - really, a few wide receivers - in the offseason, and the NFL Draft is loaded with them. Right now, it's hard to imagine the Steelers going any other direction besides wide receiver or quarterback in the first round, and if Boston is there, he'll be hard to pass up.

Adding another physically dominant wideout alongside DK Metcalf is terrifying for opposing defenses. Teams may not have the options to beat the size and speed of Pittsburgh's wide receiver core. That sure sounds like Pittsburgh Steelers football.

Look for Boston to be a front-runner for the Steelers up until the draft. And if he's there, don't be shocked when they choose him.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) looks on during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Round 2, Pick 53: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Is the second round, the Steelers add a cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr. for the future. Keionte Scott brings the size and athleticism to be an outside shutdown cornerback in the NFL, teaming up with Pittsburgh's about-to-be-signed shutdown cornerback.

With two interceptions and two touchdowns his final year of college, Scott proved his playmaking ability and eyes for the football. Joey Porter Jr. is quickly becoming elite, but his skills to come up with the ball aren't the best. That's where Scott becomes the perfect match alongside him.

Look for the Steelers to add to their cornerback room with a younger option, and Scott in the second round could be a steal.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) uses a stiff arm to break a tackle by Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 76: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Germie Bernard might end up being one of the biggest steals in the NFL Draft. He's a Day 1 starter and has the athleticism to make a quarterback's life easier. He pairs perfectly with Metcalf and Boston, and if Pittsburgh can find him in the third round, he's the easiest call they'll make all draft.

A player who only got better each of his college seasons, Bernard finished his last year at Alabama with 963 total yards and nine touchdowns. That includes 101 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

An athletic wideout, Bernard can play the inside and outside and would be the final piece to the trio of starters in Pittsburgh.

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) reacts late in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 85: Domonique Orange, DT,

At 6-foot-4, 325-pounds, Domonique Orange walks into Pittsburgh as the backup nose tackle to either Keeanu Benton or Yahya Black. He allows this team to have versatility at the defensive tackle position, and adds a big body in the middle that they desperately need to find.

Even as a rotational piece to start, Orange takes so much pressure off Black and Benton to be in the middle, allowing them to play over and have even more of an impact. Add Orange's ability as a run-stuffer and Pittsburgh just found another missing piece to their defensive line.

The Steelers need to add to their defensive line depth this offseason. Finding pieces who can play nose tackle is a must. That's why Orange is a great mid-round option with a ton of future upside.

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) waits for the snap against the BYU Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 99: Lander Barton, LB, Utah

The Steelers found Payton Wilson in the third round and are turning him into their long-term starter. Barton has a lot of the same upside, and matches perfectly for what Wilson struggles with - run support.

A downhill linebacker, Barton has all the upside of an NFL starter with a specialization in the run game. For a team that struggled to find their run-stuffing inside linebacker last season, that's the perfect grab in the third round for the Steelers.

Barton comes in as a replacement for Cole Holcomb and maybe even Malik Harrison, if the team moves on this offseason. Eventually, he has the room to grow into a three-down linebacker, and Pittsburgh could find themselves with two long-term starters that they developed next to each other.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers