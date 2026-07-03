DK Metcalf Gives Steelers Rookie Eli Heidenreich New Nickname

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers see more than just a seventh-round tag on running back Eli Heidenreich. Despite him being one of the team's final draft picks in the 2026 class, the organization believes wholeheartedly in the Pittsburgh native and Navy graduate.

That belief extends beyond the Steelers' management group. It also includes the roster and some of the team's locker- room leaders, like wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The team's top wideout recently gave Heidenreich an interesting and encouraging nickname that shows how much of an impression the rookie is making on his new teammates. Appearing on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, Heidenreich shared that Metcalf has started calling him Captain America.

"DK Metcalf, a few weeks ago in practice, he asked me, 'Are you okay if I call you Captain America?' Heidenreich stated. "I was like, 'Absolutely DK, you can call me Captain America.' I'm honored."

Can Heidenreich Live Up to Expectations?

The nickname is an obvious nod to his collegiate education spent at Navy, even if Captain America never served in that branch of the military. It also carries some huge expectations. Can Heidenreich eventually become a leader for the Steelers, like Captain America led The Avengers?

Let's start with expectations for the 2026 season, his very first in the NFL. While he was a dual-threat with the Midshipmen, excelling in both the run and pas game, his best shot to make the roster this year is primarily as a running back and on special teams.

That's an expectation he can certainly reach and exceed. With his speed and smarts, he should quickly carve out a role on special teams.

That will also help set him up for more opportunities on offense. The Steelers have a few candidates for the third running back on the depth chart, and Heidenreich is one of those options. Battling against Travis Homer and second-year back Kaleb Johnson, the rookie can add a different element to the running back room that might help him earn a larger role.

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Eli Heidenreich (22) rushes the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Heidenreich Needs to Do to Make Roster

Training camp and the preseason will be essential for the young back. Heidenreich will need to show off the versatility that defined his collegiate career while at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. The Steelers have a power back in Rico Dowdle and a do-it-all player in Jaylen Warren, so what other dynamic can Heidenreich bring to really stand out?

His speed is going to be the x-factor. He showed off some serious wheels with Navy, helping him break away easily in space. If that translates to the NFL, he will pencil himself in as the team's third running back as a rookie.

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