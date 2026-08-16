Steelers Emphasize Special Teams Ahead of Second Preseason Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers underwent a lengthy practice as they nearly finish their time at St. Vincent's College. Training camp may be wrapping up, but the team is still pressing hard to perfect many details before the regular season kicks off.

One of the key areas the Steelers have to clean up is special teams. During their preseason opener, they were a troubling department on the field. They were frequently penalized and missed assigments was a common refrain from the coaching staff when evaluating their play.

Which is probably why the team spent so much of their recent practice addressing the special teams. It was a session focused on the fundamentals, and it's exactly what they need before taking on the New York Jets in their second preseason contest.

McCarthy Doesn't Want Just Special Teamers

What stood out about the special team focus is the personnel involved. It's full of veterans like Cole Holcomb, Travis Homer and Christian Kuntz. Some youngsters have also worked their way into the first-team conversation, players like Riley Nowakowski, Daylen Everette and Eli Heidenreich.

The thing that connects all of them is their versatility. Holcomb will absolutely rotate in with the middle linebackers, while Heidenreich and Homer are already getting reps as the backup running backs.

That's on purpose, too. Head coach Mike McCarthy has no interest in keeping players who are just special-teams players or specific situations-only. He wants a group that can move up and down the lineup at a moment's notice, which gives his special teams group just a bit more importance on the team's game-to-game outcome.

Returners Taking Shape

It seems like rookies will be the ones leading the return units in Pittsburgh. When the team went out for return drills, it was first-year receiver Kaden Wetjen and Eli Heidenreich taking the first reps.

It's a lot of trust to place in the pair of rookies, but it's also a sound decision. Each brings supreme athleticism and agility, which is exactly what the return unit needs to take over games in 2026.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) participates in training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Long Look at Laith

One of the benefits of having a superstar kicker like Chris Boswell, is it allows another player to show off during camp. That's been the case for rookie Laith Marjan. With Boswell basically a spectator until regular season action, Marjan has gotten a long look in Pittsburgh. He knocked down a field goal in the preseason opener, and he was the kicker taking all of the work at St. Vincent's.

Does this mean that Marjan might make the team? Of course not. But, it's significant that the Steelers are allowing a young kicker to put together so much impressive tape. Another NFL franchise will snatch him up immediately.

One thing was clear from practice, however. The team's new head coach isn't letting any problem persist, no matter how big or small it is or when the issue emerges.

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