Eli Heidenreich Could Replace Two Steelers Veterans

The Pittsburgh Steelers went heavy on gadget-type players during Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen in the fourth round and Navy wide receiver/running back Eli Heidenreich in the seventh.

Wetjen's primary responsibility, at least to begin his career, will be as a kick returner. The All-American is still raw as a receiver and may always be more of a designed-touch sort of weapon given his smaller frame.

Heidenreich, meanwhile, has the makings of a Swiss Army knife who head coach Mike McCarthy can get creative drawing up plays for, as he's already insinuated.

Though Heidenreich was largely viewed as an early Day 3-level prospect, meaning Pittsburgh got major value landing the hometown product in the seventh, it's not super often that a team's final pick in any draft makes the 53-man roster.

Heidenreich presents a different case because of his versatility, offensive upside and potential as a special teams contributor, though, and there are a few skill position players who may ultimately lose their roster spots as a result of the former.

Two Players Heidenreich Could Replace

According to Pro Football Focus, Heidenreich took 302 snaps out of the backfield at Navy in 2025. Additionally, he took 249 reps split out wide as a receiver and 104 from the slot.

He was far more productive in the passing game, finishing with 941 yards and six touchdowns on 51 catches compared to 499 yards and three scores across 77 carries.

If Pittsburgh is comfortable treating Heidenreich as its third running back on the depth chart behind Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson is perhaps the top name to watch as someone who could be let go.

After entering the NFL with relatively high expectations after being selected in the third round of last year's draft, Johnson posted just 78 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches and did not appear on special teams after his brutal mistake on a kick return that led to a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

Johnson also has no connection to Pittsburgh's new coaching staff and isn't likely to hold down much of a role in 2026, so perhaps the organization views him as being expendable now that Heidenreich is in town.

If Heidenreich is viewed as more of a receiver, than Roman Wilson could potentially be in danger of losing his spot on the roster.

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Wilson is once again set to take on a backup role after the Steelers took Germie Bernard in the second round, and there might not be a ton of snaps available for him to grab.

Ben Skowronek is far more likely to stick around than Wilson due to his special teams prowess, and Wetjen is guaranteed to take up a spot on the depth chart too despite some questions about his offensive role.

Wilson feels like he could find himself as the odd man out after the 2024 third-round pick's disappointing start to his career, and Heidenreich may ultimately push him out of Pittsburgh.

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