Steelers Hometown Draft Pick Could Be Massive Steal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash during Day 3, signing a hometown player to join their ranks for the 2026 season in Naval Academy running back Eli Heidenreich.

Heidenreich hails from Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, having gone to Mt. Lebanon High School just 7 miles from the stage where the Steelers selected him in the seventh round with the No. 230 selection. The 2021 Pennsylvania 6A State Champion was able to be in the draft green room during the process, leading to an unforgettable moment when he was selected.

As good as it gets: pic.twitter.com/xZ6yqL8P2E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2026

With that in mind, it looks like the Steelers may have gotten a late Day 3 draft steal.

The website NFL Mock Draft Database collects mock drafts from across the internet to make a consensus big board and attempt to aggregate public opinion on draft prospects. When it comes to Heidenreich, it seems that the Steelers may have gotten a gem. On the site, he ranked as the 196th prospect on the consensus big board, and the Steelers were able to select him 34 selections later.

Outside of draft consensus, his production and measurables also point to serious steal potential for the black and gold.

During the pre-draft process and especially immediately following his selection, his measurables have been directly compared to one of the most prolific running backs of the last decade in Christian McCaffrey. Both have similar measurements and Heidenreich was able to reach the similar impressive numbers that the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year hit in his pre-draft process.

Heidenreich Receives High Comparison

Both were of similar stature, with Heidenreich coming in at 6-foot and McCaffrey at 5-foot-11, with both weighing 202 at the time. Also, Heidenreich was able to impress with the drills, coming in with a 4.44 40-yard dash, besting McCaffrey's 4.48. His three-cone drill time also beat McCaffrey's with a 6.55 to McCaffrey's 6.57. Despite McCaffrey's better vertical by two inches, Heidenreich hit 6 more reps on the bench press, 16 to McCaffrey's 10.

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Eli Heidenreich (22) rushes the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

That being said, measureables are not everything. Still, Heidenreich shines. Heidenreich's 16 career receiving touchdowns are the most in school history, and he did so as a running back in Navy's run-heavy scheme. His 1,994 career receiving yards and 941 receiving yards in 2025 are both Navy records.

Despite not playing at a Power 4 school, Heidenreich was able to compete at the next highest level in the American conference, where he earned second team all-the American honors in 2025. He competed against tough competition, ranging from Notre Dame to South Florida in his final season at Navy.

With him taking the next step to the professional ranks, Heidenreich has set himself up well to become the next big Western Pennsylvania star, and is sure to be a fan favorite when the Steelers and Steelers faithful descend onto Latrobe for training camp this summer.

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