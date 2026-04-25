Steelers Add Local Star With Last Pick in NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished off their 2026 draft haul with a local product who has generated some recent hype.

With the No. 230 overall pick in the seventh round, the Steelers selected Navy's Eli Heidenreich.

A native of Pittsburgh who attended Mt. Lebanon High School, Heidenreich is a Swiss Army knife that can be used in a multitude of ways, whether it be out of the slot as a wide receiver, in the backfield or in-line.

He ran for 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 109 passes for 1,994 yards and 16 scores during his time at Navy, finishing as the program's all-time leading receiver in the process.

As a potentially strong contributor on special teams who has good hands and enough quickness to be effective as a skill position player, Heidenreich could end up being a worthwhile late-round pick for the Steelers.

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