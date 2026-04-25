Skip to main content
All Steelers

Steelers Add Local Star With Last Pick in NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers went with a versatile local product as their final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Jack Markowski|
Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen slotback Eli Heidenreich (22) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the 126th Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen slotback Eli Heidenreich (22) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the 126th Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

In this story:

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished off their 2026 draft haul with a local product who has generated some recent hype.

With the No. 230 overall pick in the seventh round, the Steelers selected Navy's Eli Heidenreich.

A native of Pittsburgh who attended Mt. Lebanon High School, Heidenreich is a Swiss Army knife that can be used in a multitude of ways, whether it be out of the slot as a wide receiver, in the backfield or in-line.

He ran for 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 109 passes for 1,994 yards and 16 scores during his time at Navy, finishing as the program's all-time leading receiver in the process.

As a potentially strong contributor on special teams who has good hands and enough quickness to be effective as a skill position player, Heidenreich could end up being a worthwhile late-round pick for the Steelers.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Markowski
JACK MARKOWSKI

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.

Home/News